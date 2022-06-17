Lars Knoll Announces His Successor For Qt Chief Maintainer
Last month was the surprise announcement that longtime Qt developer Lars Knoll would be leaving The Qt Company. Not only is he leaving as the CTO of The Qt Company but also as the longtime Qt Chief Maintainer for the open-source project, but now after voting by Qt developers, a new maintainer has been chosen.

Lars Knoll announced this morning that following the Qt voting period, Volker Hilsheimer will now be the new Qt Chief Maintainer. Lars wrote in the announcement:
Volker, I would like to wish you good luck with leading the project. I know that the Qt project is going to be in very good hands with you.

Finally, I’d like to thank you all for supporting me as the (old) Chief Maintainer throughout the years. It’s been an honour to lead the Qt Project since we established it in 2011.

Volker Hilsheimer serves as the director of R&D for graphics and UI at The Qt Company. Volker has been with The Qt Company for the past three and a half years while back from 2000 to 2011 he had worked for Trolltech and Nokia in various roles on the Qt toolkit.

Separately, today The Qt Company announced the release of Qt Creator 8 Beta. The Qt Company also announced the Qt 5.15.5 LTS open-source release, one year after it was released to the company's commercial customers.
