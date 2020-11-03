Qt Developers Discuss What To Do With All Their "P1" Priority Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 3 November 2020 at 09:00 AM EST. 14 Comments
QT --
While Qt 6.0 is aiming to ship in December there are many open bugs against the Qt code-base. Given the increasing number of P1 priority bug reports that are the highest besides the "P0" build breakage bug reports, developers are discussing what to do with these bugs and the merits of their current priority classifications.

Jason McDonald began a discussion today over the long-lived P1 issues. He notes that Qt currently has 1,175 open P1 issues in their bug tracker. Of those 1,175 bugs, about half of them at 583 have been open for more than one year and some 342 bugs were opened two years ago. 175 of those bugs are more than three years ago. So for being "P1" priority issues, Qt sure has many open bugs lingering around for extended periods of time. Thus he questions if a P1 issue is really a priority if it stays open for more than one year.

Some developers like Qt's Ulf Hermann argue that the priority field is meaningless but other fields like "fix version" should take more priority. He even believes that they should just drop the priority tag from bug reports.

Other developers though find the priority listings useful when it comes to finding new bugs to squash. Some others also feel that indeed the priority handling should be re-classified to make P1 as the priority for release blocker bugs. And, yes, the matter of many Qt bugs not even being triaged and sorted out in a timely manner was also raised.

The mailing list discussion is still so young but we'll keep monitoring and see if they ultimately opt for reorganizing the Qt bug priority tracking or any other changes to better handle the growing number of unaddressed Qt bug reports.
14 Comments
Related News
Qt 6 To Ship With Package Manager For Extra Libraries
The Qt Company Details The Graphics Stack Changes With Qt 6.0
Qt 6.0 Beta Released For This Big Toolkit Update
Qt 6.0 Alpha Released
Qbs 1.17 Released With This Build System Still Alive
Qt 6.0 Development Host/Target Changes Announced
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
Collabora's Work On Extending The Linux Kernel To Better Support Windows Gaming