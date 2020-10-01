Past 30 Days Of News | Articles & Reviews | News Archives | RSS Feed

Qt Developers Discuss What To Do With All Their "P1" Priority Bugs While Qt 6.0 is aiming to ship in December there are many open bugs against the Qt code-base. Given the increasing number of P1 priority bug reports that are the highest besides the "P0" build breakage bug reports, developers are discussing what to do with these bugs and the merits of their current priority classifications. 12 Minutes Ago - Qt - Qt Bugs

Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1 We haven't heard much of traditional Linux gaming on any ARM-powered Qualcomm notebooks as it would rely on the likes of Hangover for running Windows x86_64 games on ARM, but the Turnip Vulkan driver within Mesa has a necessary feature for now being able to run DXVK with the Direct3D 10_1 (v10.1) feature level. 3 Hours Ago - Linux Gaming - Geometry Streams

GCC 11's x86-64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels Are Ready To Roll The Linux x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels have taken shape this year for different feature/performance levels based on a CPU's capabilities. Both LLVM Clang 12 and GCC 11 are ready to go in offering the new x86-64-v2, x86-64-v3, and x86-64-v4 targets. 3 Hours Ago - GNU - GCC x86-64

AMD Linux Driver Seeing Support For New Fine Grain Clock Gating Ability AMD mentioned Fine-Grain Clock Gating as one of the new features for the Radeon RX 6000 series with "Big Navi" but it will also be present with the next-gen Van Gogh APU too. The Linux driver patches for bringing up FGCG are under review. 3 Hours Ago - Radeon - Fine Grain Clock Gating

2 November

Steam On Linux Ticks Lower For October 2020 Valve has published their latest Steam Survey results. For October 2020 the Linux gaming marketshare pulled back or at least not keeping up with the pace of Steam's growing user-base. 2 November 08:20 PM EST - Valve - Further Back From 1.0%

Zink Seeing macOS Support For OpenGL Over Vulkan Then MoltenVK On Top Of Metal The Zink Gallium3D driver that implements OpenGL on top of Vulkan has been on quite a roll recently... Beyond reaching OpenGL 4.6 support in yet-to-be-merged patches and passing ~97% of the Piglit OpenGL tests and increasingly good performance compared to Intel's OpenGL driver, the latest interesting milestone is seeing initial work on bringing Zink to macOS. 2 November 06:12 PM EST - Vulkan - Zink On macOS

Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol Following the successful shipping of Fedora 33, Red Hat developers have begun proposing more changes for future Fedora releases. 2 November 02:00 PM EST - Fedora - NTP + SCP In Tough Spots

Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility. 2 November 08:56 AM EST - Linux Storage - Reiser4 + Linux 5.9

Mozilla's DeepSpeech 0.9 Released For Open-Source Speech To Text Engine Following this summer's big round of layoffs at Mozilla, the organization's deep learning open-source speech-to-text engine has been among the projects considered at risk. Fortunately, at least for now, DeepSpeech is still moving forward and is up to version 0.9. 2 November 08:20 AM EST - Mozilla - DeepSpeech 0.9

RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ Landing in Mesa 20.3 during this final week of feature development is support in RadeonSI Gallium3D for EGL_EXT_protected_surface. This long-standing EGL extension allows surfaces/windows to beset as protected and in which case the contents are only accessible to secure accesses. Outside/insecure accesses to the window (surface) contents are blocked. 2 November 06:04 AM EST - AMD - Encrypted vRAM

1 November

Trinity Desktop 14.0.9 Is The Latest For This Decade-Old KDE 3.5 Fork For those still fond of the once venerable KDE 3.5 desktop, the Trinity Desktop Environment is still maintaining its KDE 3.5 fork after more than one decade. Trinity Desktop R14.0.9 debuted today with some additional applications now included and other updates. 1 November 01:04 PM EST - KDE - Trinity Desktop 14.0.9

Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10 While Linux 5.10-rc2 is coming later today and a week past the merge window, a notable late pull request sent in this morning by Greg Kroah-Hartman is removing the Intel MIC (Many Integrated Core) architecture drivers, a.k.a. Xeon Phi. 1 November 09:06 AM EST - Intel - Intel MIC

IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results At the Linux Foundation's KVM Forum 2020 this week, Stefano Garzarella of Red Hat presented on the possibility of speeding up virtual machine I/O performance by sharing the host's IO_uring queues with guests. In doing so the virtual machines have near bare-metal performance with the proposed patches. 1 November 05:47 AM EST - Linux Storage - IO_uring Passthrough

Intel Bus Lock Detection For The Linux Kernel Proceeding Earlier this year the Linux kernel landed split lock detection for being able to detect and optionally kill processes leading to a split lock since it can cause measurable performance issues and even possible unprivileged denial of service. 1 November 05:24 AM EST - Intel - Linux Kernel Bus Lock Detection

OpenIndiana 2020.10 Released For Continuing Where OpenSolaris Left Off September marked a decade since the OpenIndiana project was announced for continuing on with the OpenSolaris code-base (and ultimately based on Illumos) in being born out of the justified and proven accurate concerns when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems. OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.10 was released this weekend as the newest version of this open-source operating system. 1 November 04:59 AM EST - Operating Systems - OpenIndiana 2020.10

AMD, Kernel Advancements & Tiger Lake Captivated Linux Readers In October Another month in the books, another month closer to the end of the dreadful 2020. It was at least an eventful October with 268 original news articles and another 21 multi-page featured articles and Linux hardware reviews. The content ranged from the continuous Linux kernel advancements to exciting hardware announcements. 1 November 12:00 AM EDT - Phoronix - October 2020

31 October

Hangover Alpha 2 Lets Windows x86/x64 Programs Run On ARM64, POWER 64-bit The Wine program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms can run on a number of different architectures, but Wine doesn't handle the emulation of running Windows x86/x64 binaries on other architectures like 64-bit ARM or PowerPC. But that's what the Wine-based Hangover is about with currently allowing those conventional Windows binaries to run on AArch64 (ARM64) and 64-bit POWER too. 31 October 04:36 PM EDT - WINE - Hangover Alpha 2

Intel Formally Announces Iris Xe MAX Graphics, Deep Link Laptop vendors recently disclosed "Xe MAX" graphics as discrete Intel graphics set to appear within laptops in the coming weeks. That announcement was a bit unexpected and Intel did not brief the media in advance while today -- in an unusual announcement for a Saturday (Intel says it's timed for system availability, seemingly first in China) -- the company is formally announcing Iris Xe MAX. 31 October 12:01 PM EDT - Graphics Cards

AOMP 11.11 Released For LLVM Clang OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs This week brought the release of AMD's ROCm 3.9 as their open-source compute stack for Radeon GPUs. With ROCm 3.9 the AOMP work for LLVM/Clang-based compiler with OpenMP offload capabilities to Radeon GPUs was integrated. AOMP though is still advancing independently of the ROCm releases with Friday night marking the release of AOMP 11.11. 31 October 08:56 AM EDT - Radeon - AOMP 11.11

LLVM Clang 12 Adds Support For AVX-VNNI The LLVM Clang compiler stack has merged its support for AVX-VNNI, the Vector Neural Network Instructions for AVX to complement the AVX-512 version. 31 October 06:15 AM EDT - LLVM - Sans AVX-512

"NTFS3" Linux Driver Spun Up An 11th Time With More Optimizations It's looking like Paragon Software's "NTFS3" read-write Linux driver for Microsoft's NTFS file-system is on a trajectory where we could see it land possibly with the Linux 5.11 kernel kicking off at year's end. Friday marked the eleventh iteration of these patches that Paragon previously offered to commercial customers but is now in the process of being upstreamed. 31 October 03:37 AM EDT - Linux Storage - NTFS3 v11

30 October

LLVMpipe Is Now Officially Conformant With OpenGL 4.5 Beginning with Mesa 20.2 is OpenGL 4.5 support for LLVMpipe, the LLVM-based software rasterizer built as a Gallium3D driver. This succeeded LLVMpipe for years being limited to OpenGL 3.3. While the OpenGL 4.5 support has been enabled for weeks, The Khronos Group has now officially confirmed its implementation. 30 October 05:05 PM EDT - Mesa - OpenGL 4.5 Conformant

Canonical Announces ETrace As New Linux Application Tracing For Performance/Debugging Canonical has announced ETrace as a new application tracing tool designed for debugging and performance profiling of Snap packages but can also be used with any Linux binary applications. 30 October 10:55 AM EDT - Ubuntu - ETrace

Intel Compute-Runtime 20.43.18277 Brings Alder Lake Support Intel Compute-Runtime 20.43.18277 is out this morning as the latest version of the company's open-source graphics compute stack for HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics on Linux with OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support. 30 October 10:35 AM EDT - Intel - Intel Compute-Runtime 20.43.18277

RadeonSI Lands Optimization For Uber Shaders On top of the AMD Zen L3 cache optimizations hitting Mesa 20.3 today, Marek Olšák has also landed his RadeonSI Gallium3D driver code for optimizing OpenGL uber shaders. 30 October 09:31 AM EDT - Mesa - inline_uniforms

Mesa 20.3 Lands Rewritten AMD Zen L3 Cache Optimization You may recall going back to 2018 that well known open-source AMD Mesa driver developer Marek Olsak was working on Mesa optimizations around the AMD Zen architecture. In particular, better handling of Mesa for Zen's L3 cache design. A rewritten implementation of that has now landed along with some other improvements. 30 October 06:30 AM EDT - Mesa - Mesa 20.3

Oracle Continues Building DTrace For Linux Atop BPF More than a decade ago Linux users tended to be envious of Sun Microsystems' Solaris for ZFS and DTrace as the two most interesting technical selling points of the platform. In that time OpenZFS is now extremely vibrant for offering ZFS on BSD and Linux systems while DTrace is barely brought up these days. This tracing framework originally developed for Solaris was fantastic back in the day but over the years Linux has stepped up its game with various efforts. Now as we hit the end of 2020, Oracle engineers continue working on bringing better DTrace support to Linux. 30 October 06:01 AM EDT - Oracle - DTrace For Linux 202