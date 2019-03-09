One of the big features coming up with the Qt 5.13 tool-kit release due out in May is support for Lottie files.
Lottie is a portable format for animation files, primarily exported from Adobe After Effects and especially popular among iOS/Android applications. Lottie was originally designed by Airbnb for mobile usage and comprised of a JSON-based file format for easy consumption by other libraries/programs.
With Qt 5.13 is support for handling Lottie files so these animations can be easily embedded into Qt Quick applications and manipulated using QML just like you can with any Qt Quick element.
Developers interested in learning more about the Qt Lottie support with the upcoming Qt 5.13 release can read this blog post by The Qt Company from Friday outlining the technical preview feature along with some videos and code snippets.
