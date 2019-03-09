Qt 5.13's Lottie Support Is Ready To Easily Play Portable Animations
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 9 March 2019 at 12:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
One of the big features coming up with the Qt 5.13 tool-kit release due out in May is support for Lottie files.

Lottie is a portable format for animation files, primarily exported from Adobe After Effects and especially popular among iOS/Android applications. Lottie was originally designed by Airbnb for mobile usage and comprised of a JSON-based file format for easy consumption by other libraries/programs.

With Qt 5.13 is support for handling Lottie files so these animations can be easily embedded into Qt Quick applications and manipulated using QML just like you can with any Qt Quick element.

Developers interested in learning more about the Qt Lottie support with the upcoming Qt 5.13 release can read this blog post by The Qt Company from Friday outlining the technical preview feature along with some videos and code snippets.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt Publishes A 2019 Public Roadmap: More Work On WebAssembly, Tooling
Qt Creator 4.9 Beta Brings Expanded LSP Support, Perf Profiling, C++ Improvements
Qt 5.13 Alpha Released With WebAssembly Preview, Qt Lottie Technical Preview
Qt 5.12.1 LTS Released With Around 300 Bug Fixes
Qt Design Studio 1.1 Beta Released - Now Includes Linux Packages
Qt Is Working On An HTTP Web Server Module
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK