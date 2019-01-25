Qt Is Working On An HTTP Web Server Module
The Qt5 tool-kit continues picking up new features outside of the traditional scope of a graphical tool-kit. The latest feature announced, which is currently a Qt Labs project and developed by The Qt Company, is an HTTP server.

Jesús Fernández of The Qt Company has announced their work on the Qt HTTP Server. This started out as a simple HTTP server and currently being developed as a Qt-Labs project but "at some point" they plan to add it as part of the Qt distribution.

The Qt HTTP Server currently supports HTTP 1.1, HTTPS support is pending, there is support for customizable routing, WebSockets integration, and error handling. Further out they are looking at offering a REST API, integration option with the Qt WebGL plug-in, serving an application built with WebAssembly, and other possibilities.

More details on the in-development Qt HTTP server via the Qt blog.
