The Qt Company Has Been Overhauling Qt's Support For Python

Following next month's release of Qt 5.11, The Qt Company will be introducing as a technology preview the new Qt for Python.
Qt for Python is the re-branded and overhauled PySide2, the module providing Qt integration for the Python programming language.
The Qt Company is planning to really ramp up their effort for supporting the Qt tool-kit with Python, "developers can enjoy all the goodies from Qt in their Python applications, including official technical support, around the globe. Our hope is that Qt for Python will bring Qt to new places, new developers; and new heights."
There are snapshots available for those wanting to try it out prior to the official Technology Preview release of Qt for Python that will trail the official Qt 5.11.0 tool-kit release, which is currently scheduled to happen at the end of May.
More details on Qt for Python via the qt.io blog.
6 Comments