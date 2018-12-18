Building off the Qt 5.12 LTS release from the beginning of December, Qt For Python 5.12 is now available so Python coders can utilize this latest version of the Qt5 tool-kit for building graphical user interfaces.
This year The Qt Company has been overhauling Qt's Python support and re-branded the effort formerly known as PySide2 now to "Qt for Python." With Qt For Python 5.12, the support is no longer considered a technology preview.
Looking ahead to next year, Qt For Python will continue working on improvements, better interaction with other Python modules, supporting mobile and embedded use-cases, and other improvements.
More details on Qt For Python 5.12 via the Qt blog.
