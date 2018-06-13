Qt For Python 5.11 Released As The First Official Build
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 June 2018 at 08:04 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The past few months The Qt Company has been overhauled PySide2 as Qt For Python, a big improvement to the Python bindings to the Qt tool-kit. Out today is Qt For Python 5.11 as the first official release under the new branding.

Qt For Python 5.11 as implied by the name is intended for use with the recently released Qt 5.11 tool-kit. At this stage these Python bindings are considered a technical preview.

More details on this inaugural Qt For Python release can be found via the Qt blog while if you want to jump in with these official Python bindings for Qt, you can go straight to qt.io/qt-for-python.
