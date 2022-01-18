Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs

The Qt Company this morning announced Qt Digital Advertising 1.0 as its new ad platform that allows for developers to easily integrate advertising campaigns into Qt-based, cross-platform applications.The Qt Company devised Qt Digital Advertising as a way for the community and Qt users to integrate and manage advertising campaigns within Qt-powered programs. This is a new plug-in for the Qt toolkit for managing and monetizing campaigns for any Qt-based application."Our focus is to fill an existing gap in the Qt framework for developers using Qt for mobile and desktop applications. We want to enable the easy integration of advertising. Our offering aims to disrupt the IoT industry, enabling new business models and business cases that before were not possible. We enable Qt users to insert advertising as a native component to complex user interfaces," reads today's announcement.



The Qt Company shows off a demo Qt app with integrated Qt Digital Advertising example.