Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs

The Qt Company this morning announced Qt Digital Advertising 1.0 as its new ad platform that allows for developers to easily integrate advertising campaigns into Qt-based, cross-platform applications.
The Qt Company devised Qt Digital Advertising as a way for the community and Qt users to integrate and manage advertising campaigns within Qt-powered programs. This is a new plug-in for the Qt toolkit for managing and monetizing campaigns for any Qt-based application.
"Our focus is to fill an existing gap in the Qt framework for developers using Qt for mobile and desktop applications. We want to enable the easy integration of advertising. Our offering aims to disrupt the IoT industry, enabling new business models and business cases that before were not possible. We enable Qt users to insert advertising as a native component to complex user interfaces," reads today's announcement.
The Qt Company shows off a demo Qt app with integrated Qt Digital Advertising example.
Qt Digital Advertising can be easily setup within the Qt Design Studio for inserting ads while designing the user-interface. There is also Qt Creator IDE integration too.
Today's announcement ends with "Qt delivers for the very first time a tool for its developers to help them maximize their revenue. Qt developers can turn their embedded and mobile devices and applications into money-making machines. For the rest of 2022, we will focus on new tools to make your ad development workflow simpler and faster. Simultaneously we will add up new partners and technologies to help our users and developers generate revenue in the most efficient way possible. It is a new product for Qt and we would appreciate gathering feedback as early as possible."
