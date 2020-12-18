Qt Design Studio 2.0, Qt Creator 4.14 Released
18 December 2020
Following last week's release of Qt 6.0, The Qt Company has now released Qt Creator 4.14 and Qt Design Studio 2.0 as accompanying assets.

Qt Design Studio 2.0 is the firm's UI design and development tool for rapidly creating Qt-based user interfaces. Qt Design Studio 2.0 brings Telemetry and Crashpad support, automatic thumbnail generation, a technical preview of a Qt bridge for the Figma interface design application, 2D effects improvements, Qt for MCU support, and experimental Qt 6 support.


The other big release this week is Qt Creator 4.14 as the Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment. Qt Creator 4.14 brings initial Qt 6 support, the Clang code model updated against LLVM Clang 11, project handling improvements, and other changes.
