The Qt Company has released Qt Design Studio 1.2, the newest version of their commercial-focused software package aimed at both designers and developers for rapidly prototyping user-interfaces.
Qt Design Studio 1.2 remains committed to offering an optimal workflow for prototyping and developing complex UIs powered by Qt. With Qt Design Studio 1.2 there is a Qt Bridge for Sketch, allowing you to import assets created in the popular Sketch program to open seamlessly within the Qt Design Studio. Qt Design Studio 1.2 also adds support for more complex gradients and fixes other bugs and issues.
Qt Design Studio is primarily being pedaled to Qt Company customers but there is now a community edition available. The Qt Company does note that Qt Design Studio is in effect "basically a different configured Qt Creator and that most of the source code is already part of Qt Creator." But there are elements like the integration/bridges to Sketch and Adobe Photoshop that are closed-source.
More details on Qt Design Studio 1.2 over on the Qt blog.
