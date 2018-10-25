The Qt Company has announced the availability today of Qt Design Studio 1.0, a new program for user-interface design and development that can handle complex and scalable UIs.Contrary to the name, Qt Design Studio is catered both towards designers and developers. Designers can develop UIs using a "WYSIWYG" style designer while developers can take on the QML code directly. The design studio program can integrate with Photoshop designs using a bridge component but other graphics design tools are plan to be supported moving forward.Qt Design Studio is available for free but a commercial Qt developer license is needed to distribute UIs created by this new program.

