Qt Creator 6 Released For This C++ Focused IDE, Clangd Now Fully-Supported
2 December 2021
The Qt Company has officially shipped Qt Creator 6 as the latest major update to their Qt/C++ minded integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 6.0 changes how it launches external processes like build tools, so it's now done in a separate server process rather than always forking. Qt Creator 6 binaries are also now built against Qt 6.2 LTS as the underlying toolkit.

Qt Creator 6.0 allows for multi-cursor editing within its code editor, the C++ code model is upgraded against the LLVM 13.0 state, editing C++ code with Clangd is now fully supported albeit disabled by default, there is improving support for building/running within Docker containers, and a variety of other improvements to this open-source code IDE.

Enabling Clangd usage can be done from the options area. Clangd usage should yield better integration than their current libclang integration for code completion and related features. The Clangd code model should yield many subtle improvements.

More details on the Qt Creator 6.0 release via Qt.io.
