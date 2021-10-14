Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2

With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.
Additionally with Qt Creator 6.0 Beta, multi-cursor editing is now supported by its text editor, editing C++ code with Clangd is now considered fully supported (but disabled by default), and the Docker-based building/running support continues to mature. Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is also now being built against Qt 6.2 LTS for its pre-built binaries.
Downloads and more details on the changes with today's Qt Creator 6.0 Beta release via Qt.io.
