Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2
14 October 2021
With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.

Additionally with Qt Creator 6.0 Beta, multi-cursor editing is now supported by its text editor, editing C++ code with Clangd is now considered fully supported (but disabled by default), and the Docker-based building/running support continues to mature. Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is also now being built against Qt 6.2 LTS for its pre-built binaries.

Downloads and more details on the changes with today's Qt Creator 6.0 Beta release via Qt.io.
