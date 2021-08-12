Qt Creator 5.0 Nears With New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 12 August 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. 6 Comments
QT --
Qt Creator as the Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment from The Qt Company is preparing to release version 5.0 as it prepares to switch to semantic versioning.

Qt Creator 5.0 is offering experimental use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd can be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol. Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.

Some of the other work that's been happening for Qt Creator 5.0 includes improved QML support, the Language Server Protocol client now supports progress notifications and snippets, UI improvements, potential crash fixes, and various other enhancements for easing Qt development.

Out today is the Qt Creator 5.0 release candidate as the final release nears. The change-log for the Qt Creator 5.0 RC1 or for downloads, visit Qt.io.
