Qt Creator 5.0 Beta Brings Experimental Support For Clangd, Building Code In Docker
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 8 July 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
In addition to The Qt Company being busy at work on the Qt 6.2 toolkit, they have also been busy preparing Qt Creator 5.0 as their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

With Qt Creator 5.0 they have shifted to semantic versioning and have a number of new features in store. Notable with Qt Creator 5.0 is making use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd will ultimately be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol.

Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.

Some of the other work in Qt Creator 5.0 Beta includes improved QML support, the Language Server Protocol client now supports progress notifications and snippets, UI improvements, potential crash fixes, and more.

Downloads and more information on the Qt Creator 5.0 beta via qt.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt 6.2 Beta Released As The First Qt6 LTS Release Moves Closer
Qt 6.2 Alpha Released With Many More Modules Ported From Qt5
Qt 6.1.1 Released With 150+ Bug Fixes
Qt 6.2 Enters Feature Freeze With More Qt5 Modules Ported To Qt6
Qt Multimedia Prepares For Qt 6 With Rewritten GStreamer Backend, Other Big Changes
Qt 6.1 Released With More Modules Ported To Qt6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14