In addition to The Qt Company being busy at work on the Qt 6.2 toolkit, they have also been busy preparing Qt Creator 5.0 as their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
With Qt Creator 5.0 they have shifted to semantic versioning and have a number of new features in store. Notable with Qt Creator 5.0 is making use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd will ultimately be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol.
Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.
Some of the other work in Qt Creator 5.0 Beta includes improved QML support, the Language Server Protocol client now supports progress notifications and snippets, UI improvements, potential crash fixes, and more.
Downloads and more information on the Qt Creator 5.0 beta via qt.io.
