Qt Creator 5.0 Released With Experimental Clangd Backend, Experimental Docker Builds
26 August 2021
The Qt Company has formally released Qt Creator 5.0 today as their latest version of this Qt/C++ minded integrated development environment.

With today's Qt Creator 5.0 release they have shifted to semantic versioning moving forward. Most exciting with Qt Creator 5.0 is that it's offering experimental use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd can be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol.

Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.

Some of the other work that's been happening for Qt Creator 5.0 includes improved QML support, the Language Server Protocol client now supports progress notifications and snippets, UI improvements, potential crash fixes, CMake build system improvements, and various other enhancements for easing Qt development.

More details on the Qt Creator 5.0 changes via Qt.io.

Meanwhile, The Qt Company is also buttoning up the Qt 6.2 LTS toolkit release for debut next month.
