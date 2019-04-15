Qt Creator 4.9 Released With Expanded Language Server Protocol Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 15 April 2019 at 08:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt Company today released Qt Creator 4.9, the latest feature update to their integrated development environment focused on Qt/C++ support that has expanded now to support more programming languages via the Language Server Protocol (LSP) support.

Language Server Protocol support was introduced in Qt Creator 4.8 to allow for more programming languages to be easily supported by Qt Creator via leveraging this standard making it easy for IDEs and other programming tooling to have an exchange format for generic programming language support. With Qt Creator 4.9, the LSP support has been extended to support more operations.

Meanwhile the C++ support specifically got extended thanks to improvements to their Clang-based analyzer tools and other improvements. The Qt QML support was also updated by pulling in the QML parser from Qt 5.12 LTS that includes ECMAScript 7 support.

New to Qt Creator 4.7 is support for performance profiling using the Linux kernel's "Perf" subsystem to open up a lot of new possibilities. More details on these new features and other changes can be found via the Qt blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 3D Studio 2.3 Debuts With New Font Rendering Engine, Performance Improvements
Qt Creator 4.9 Is Around The Corner With Expanded Language Server Protocol Support
Qt 5.13 Beta Released
Qt 5.13's Lottie Support Is Ready To Easily Play Portable Animations
Qt Publishes A 2019 Public Roadmap: More Work On WebAssembly, Tooling
Qt Creator 4.9 Beta Brings Expanded LSP Support, Perf Profiling, C++ Improvements
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++