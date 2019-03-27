One month after the beta of the Qt Creator 4.9 integrated development environment, The Qt Company has rolled out the release candidate for this updated Qt/C++-focused development environment.
Qt Creator 4.9 builds upon the Language Server Protocol (LSP) support introduced in v4.8 for offering generic programming language support with additional capabilities. LSP is a standard for use between tools/IDEs and a "server" to provide language-specific features/checks in a easily re-usable manner across different tooling components. With LSP support, the Qt Creator's programming language coverage can be easily extended.
In addition to expanded LSP support, Qt Creator 4.9 is bringing improvements around its Clang analyzer integration for C++, updated QML parser from Qt 5.12, Perf subsystem profiling support, support for MSVC 2019, and other enhancements.
More details on the Qt Creator 4.9 release candidate can be found via blog.qt.io.
