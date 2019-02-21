Qt Creator 4.9 Beta Brings Expanded LSP Support, Perf Profiling, C++ Improvements
The Qt Company has today issued their first public beta/test release of the upcoming Qt Creator 4.9 integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 4.9 Beta builds upon the Language Server Protocol (LSP) support introduced in Qt Creator 4.8 to offer better generic programming language support. The Qt Creator 4.9 LSP support includes the ability to handle document outlines, find usages, and other features of this language-agnostic protocol for improving programming language integration in IDEs.

Qt Creator 4.9 fundamentally though remains Qt/C++ focused and in this update there are user-interface improvements to the diagnostics area, improved Clazy integration, and other features. The QML support meanwhile saw its QML parser upgraded against what's shipped by Qt 5.12 LTS, including support now for ECMAScript 7.

Rounding out this release is also profiling support using the Linux kernel's perf subsystem and various other enhancements.

More details on today's Qt Creator 4.9 Beta release via blog.qt.io.
