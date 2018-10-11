Qt Creator 4.8 Rolls Into Beta With C++ Improvements, Language Server Protocol Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 October 2018 at 05:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
With a few months having passed since Qt Creator 4.7, the beta is out today for the next installment as Qt Creator 4.8 for this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

The Qt Creator 4.8 beta brings experimental support for the Language Server Protocol to provide better integration with various programming languages and implementations offering a language server for communicating code traits to the IDE via this protocol. This language server protocol support will allow for the Qt Creator to pick-up support for more programming languages by supporting this protocol. Most of the LSP testing so far has been in conjunction with Python.

Qt Creator 4.8 also has the never-ending improvements to the C++ programming language integration including Clang-Format-based indentations for code, cppcheck diagnostics, debugging enhancements, and other alterations.

More details on the Qt Creator 4.8 beta via blog.qt.io.
