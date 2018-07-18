The Qt Company has officially released Qt Creator 4.7 as the newest feature release to this open-source, cross-platform Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Today's Qt Creator 4.7 IDE release is quite significant in that it finally turns on the Clang code model by default. The Clang code model provides significantly better C++ support over what was offered by their in-house code model and will stay better up-to-date with newer C/C++ standards, etc. The Clang code model in Qt Creator 4.7 is based on LLVM/Clang 6.0.
Qt Creator 4.7 also has better test integration, when running on Windows can better detect MSVC compilers, better HiDPI toggling, and a range of other enhancements.
More details on today's Qt Creator 4.7 release via blog.qt.io.
Add A Comment