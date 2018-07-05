Qt Creator 4.7 IDE Is Around The Corner After Today's RC
The Qt Company is putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Qt Creator 4.7 integrated development environment release for Qt/C++.

Qt Creator 4.7 has been working on enabling the Clang code model by default to replace its homegrown C/C++ code model over the years. In turn the Clang-based model should provide better code completion, stay better in step with the latest C/C++ standards, and provide various other benefits.

Qt Creator 4.7 is also packing QML support improvements, better test integration, and an assortment of other improvements for developers.

Today's release candidate announcement for Qt Creator 4.7 can be read at blog.qt.io.
