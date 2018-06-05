The Qt Company has issued its first public beta today of the Qt Creator 4.7 Qt/C++ integrated development environment.
One of the biggest changes for the Qt Creator 4.7 cycle is the Clang Code Model is now enabled by default. This Clang-based C/C++ integration in Qt Creator succeeds the homegrown C/C++ Code Model previously employed by the IDE. Clang is being leveraged due to the C++ standards advancing much quicker in recent years, more flexibility, and greater performance.
The Clang Code Model can provide code completion support along with the syntax/semantic highlighting, diagnostics with fix-its, follow symbol, outline of symbols, tool-tips, and renaming of local symbols. Additional features for this Clang-based front-end are still being tackled. More details on this new default code model via this blog post.
Qt Creator 4.7 also has QML support improvements, improved test integration, and other enhancements. More details on the Qt Creator 4.7 Beta via blog.qt.io.
