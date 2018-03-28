Qt Creator 4.6 Released With Upgraded C++ Support, Navigation Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 28 March 2018 at 05:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt Company has released Qt Creator 4.6, the latest version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 4.6 upgrades the C++ support thanks to moving its Clang-based code model from Clang 3.9 to the newer Clang 5.0, which in turn provides more C++17 features and other enhancements. Qt Creator 4.6 also has integration of Clang-Tidy and Clazy warnings into the editor's diagnostics messages, highlighting improvements, and other enhancements.

The Qt Creator 4.6 release also has navigation improvements for the IDE, updates to the model editor, and other polishing.

Qt Creator 4.6 open-source download links and other details via this morning's announcement at blog.qt.io.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt Creator 4.6 RC & Qt 5.11 Beta 2 Released
Qt Developers Begin Brewing Their WebAssembly Plans
Qt 3D Studio 1.1 Brings UI Improvements
Qt 5.11 Beta Rolls Out, Multiple Betas Expected
Qt Automotive Suite 2.0 Released
Qt Has A Super Busy Year Ahead With A Lot Of Features Planned For 2018
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source