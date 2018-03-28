The Qt Company has released Qt Creator 4.6, the latest version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Qt Creator 4.6 upgrades the C++ support thanks to moving its Clang-based code model from Clang 3.9 to the newer Clang 5.0, which in turn provides more C++17 features and other enhancements. Qt Creator 4.6 also has integration of Clang-Tidy and Clazy warnings into the editor's diagnostics messages, highlighting improvements, and other enhancements.
The Qt Creator 4.6 release also has navigation improvements for the IDE, updates to the model editor, and other polishing.
Qt Creator 4.6 open-source download links and other details via this morning's announcement at blog.qt.io.
