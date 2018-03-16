The Qt Company has some new software development releases available in time for weekend testing.
First up is the Qt Creator 4.6 Release Candidate. Qt Creator 4.6 has been working on better C++17 feature support, Clang-Tidy and Clazy warnings are now integrated into the diagnostic messages for the C++ editor, new filters, and improvements to the model editor.
More details on the Qt Creator 4.6 release candidate via the Qt blog.
Also out today is the Qt 5.11 Beta 2 release as outlined here. Qt 5.11 has switched to doing more frequent beta releases to encourage more up-to-date testing of the tool-kit. Qt 5.11 has been working on better QML performance, improved SIMD support within Qt 3D, another update to the Qt WebEngine, better CUPS support, EGL platform support improvements, and other enhancements. Qt 5.11 should be released by the end of May assuming no major delays.
