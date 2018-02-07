Qt Creator 4.6 Beta Rolls Out With C++17 Features, Navigation Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 7 February 2018 at 07:02 AM EST. 4 Comments
QT --
The Qt Company this morning announced the beta availability of the Qt Creator 4.6 integrated development environment.

While it has been two months to the day since the Qt Creator 4.5 release, there is a fair amount of changes in store for the Qt Creator 4.6 release.

Thanks to Qt Creator 4.6 Beta upgrading its Clang code model back-end from v3.9 to v5.0, there is now support for many more C++17 features. Qt Creator 4.6 also now allows for integrating Clang-Tidy and Clazy warnings into diagnostic messages within the C++ editor.

The Qt Creator 4.6 Beta release also adds new filters to the locator and other navigation improvements. Last but not least are also enhancements to the Qt Creator model editor.

Developers wishing to learn more about the Qt Creator 4.6 Beta or to try out this multi-platform Qt/C++ focused IDE, visit blog.qt.io to learn more about this upcoming release.

In other Qt news, Qt 5.11 feature development is over and the final down merge from dev to the 5.11 branch took place this week. The first alpha of Qt 5.11 is expected by the end of February while the Qt 5.11 beta is slated for next month and the official release currently expected at the end of May.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
The Qt 5.11 Feature Freeze Is Imminent
Qt 5.9.4 Released With Close To 200 Bug Fixes
PackageKit-Qt Updated With Qt5 Port, Offline Updates & Performance Improvement
With Qt 6.0 Development To Heat Up, 2018 Should Be Exciting For Qt
Qt 5.10 Released Along With Qt Creator 4.5
Otter RC3 Released As The Browser Inspired By Opera 12 & Implemented Using Qt5
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk