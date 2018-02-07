The Qt Company this morning announced the beta availability of the Qt Creator 4.6 integrated development environment.
While it has been two months to the day since the Qt Creator 4.5 release, there is a fair amount of changes in store for the Qt Creator 4.6 release.
Thanks to Qt Creator 4.6 Beta upgrading its Clang code model back-end from v3.9 to v5.0, there is now support for many more C++17 features. Qt Creator 4.6 also now allows for integrating Clang-Tidy and Clazy warnings into diagnostic messages within the C++ editor.
The Qt Creator 4.6 Beta release also adds new filters to the locator and other navigation improvements. Last but not least are also enhancements to the Qt Creator model editor.
Developers wishing to learn more about the Qt Creator 4.6 Beta or to try out this multi-platform Qt/C++ focused IDE, visit blog.qt.io to learn more about this upcoming release.
In other Qt news, Qt 5.11 feature development is over and the final down merge from dev to the 5.11 branch took place this week. The first alpha of Qt 5.11 is expected by the end of February while the Qt 5.11 beta is slated for next month and the official release currently expected at the end of May.
