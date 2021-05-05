Qt Creator 4.15 Released For This Qt/C++ IDE
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 5 May 2021 at 05:28 AM EDT. 5 Comments
The Qt Company today released Qt Creator 4.15 as the newest version of this open-source Qt and C++ focused integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 4.15 isn't the most exciting feature release but does have some minor improvements in tow. Qt Creator 4.15 adds a locator filter, a user interface for setting environment variables that should be set automatically when running this IDE, a wide variety of C++ support improvements, continued improvements to its Language Server Protocol (LSP), debugging enhancements, and also a option for running applications as root from Qt Creator.

Downloads and more details on Qt Creator 4.15 are available from Qt.io.
