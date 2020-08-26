Qt Creator 4.13 finally introduces Meson build system support. In addition to initial Meson support for this increasingly used cross-platform build system, Qt Creator 4.13 brings revamped CMake build system support, integration support for IncrediBuild, Catch2 testing framework integration support, and other project management enhancements.
The Qt Creator 4.13 release also updates its C++ code model against LLVM 10 to offer better C++20 language support, updated Language Server Protocol support to now include symbol renaming abilities, Python improvements, and other changes.
Downloads and more details on Qt Creator 4.13 via Qt.io.