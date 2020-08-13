Qt Creator 4.13 has been working on initial support for the Meson build system for projects, at long last and to complement the other build systems already supported by Qt Creator. There is also initial IncrediBuild Qt Creator integration too with this release. Qt Creator 4.13 has also been updating its C++ code model against LLVM 10 to improve its C++20 features support, improvements to its Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation, Python support improvements, support for the Catch2 test framework, and other changes to improve the development and debugging experience with this Qt/C++ focused IDE.
More details and downloads for Qt Creator 4.13 RC via this blog post.
Also out today is Qt Design Studio 1.6 Beta for this UI designer. Qt Design Studio 1.6 has been working on a new transition editor, Qt Quick 3D effects, rich text annotations, and other additions.