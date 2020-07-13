The first public beta of the forthcoming Qt Creator 4.13 integrated development environment is available for testing.
Notable with Qt Creator 4.13 is finally offering support for the Meson build system with this IDE. Qt Creator will finally be able to nicely manage projects using the increasingly common and widespread Meson build system that when paired with Ninja is known for its much faster build speeds than the likes of Autotools. The IncrediBuild support has also been updated.
Qt Creator 4.13 also updates its C++ code model against LLVM 10 for better C++20 coverage, updates to its Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation, Python improvements, CMake build updates, Android development improvements, support for the Catch2 test framework, and other improvements.
More details on today's Qt Creator 4.13 Beta release via Qt.io.
