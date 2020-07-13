Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 July 2020 at 06:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
The first public beta of the forthcoming Qt Creator 4.13 integrated development environment is available for testing.

Notable with Qt Creator 4.13 is finally offering support for the Meson build system with this IDE. Qt Creator will finally be able to nicely manage projects using the increasingly common and widespread Meson build system that when paired with Ninja is known for its much faster build speeds than the likes of Autotools. The IncrediBuild support has also been updated.

Qt Creator 4.13 also updates its C++ code model against LLVM 10 for better C++20 coverage, updates to its Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation, Python improvements, CMake build updates, Android development improvements, support for the Catch2 test framework, and other improvements.

More details on today's Qt Creator 4.13 Beta release via Qt.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt 6.0 Sees Its First Development Snapshot
KDAB Releases Qt 3D + glTF 2.0 Powered Kuesa 3D 1.2
Qt Updates Its Online Installer To Clarify Open-Source Obligations
Qt 5.15 Released With Graphics Improvements, Preparations Ahead Of Qt 6
Qt 5.15 Aiming For Release A Week From Today
Qt 5.15 Hits Release Candidate In Hopes Of Shipping Later This Month
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels