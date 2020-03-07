The Qt Company has put out the first public beta of the Qt Creator 4.12 integrated development environment focused on Qt/C++ development.
Qt Creator 4.12 Beta brings better LSP client support around using Markdown for hover/tooltip information, a number of project settings improvements, support for using an externally-provided Qbs build tool, easier setting up of Android target support, remote Linux targets can be better customized, and various other improvements.
More details on Friday's release of the Qt Creator 4.12 beta via qt.io.
Add A Comment