Qt Creator 4.12 Reaches Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 7 March 2020 at 07:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt Company has put out the first public beta of the Qt Creator 4.12 integrated development environment focused on Qt/C++ development.

Qt Creator 4.12 Beta brings better LSP client support around using Markdown for hover/tooltip information, a number of project settings improvements, support for using an externally-provided Qbs build tool, easier setting up of Android target support, remote Linux targets can be better customized, and various other improvements.

More details on Friday's release of the Qt Creator 4.12 beta via qt.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt Wayland's Maintainer Is Leaving The Company
Qt 5.15 Reaches Beta
Qt 5.15 Alpha Released With Various Improvements To Qt 3D, QML, Core, New Qt PDF Module
Qt 5.15 Feature Development Is Over For This Last Step Of The Qt5 Series
Qt LTS Releases To Be Restricted To Commercial Customers, Other Commercial Changes
Qt 5.14.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, Including Security Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster