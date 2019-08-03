Qt Creator 4.10 RC Available With Support For Pinning Files, UI Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 3 August 2019 at 08:58 AM EDT.
The Qt Company on Friday issued the release candidate for the upcoming Qt Creator 4.10 integrated development environment.

This Qt/C++ focused IDE (though with growing support for other languages via LSP) adds support for pinning files so they remain open even if closing all files, various user-interface refinements, support for Android targets to CMake and Qbs projects, remote Linux target handling improvements, basic support for Boost tests, Language Server Protocol handling enhancements, and various other changes. The Qt Creator 4.10 binaries are being built against a Qt 5.13.1 snapshot that also addresses various other bugs.

Those wishing to try out the Qt Creator 4.10 release candidate or learn more can do so via qt.io.
