Fresh off yesterday's Qt 5.13 tool-kit release, The Qt Company today announced the Qt Creator 4.10 beta as their primarily Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment but that has been growing thanks to its Language Server Protocol support.
With the Qt Creator 4.10 Beta there is now support for pinning files so they remain open even when closing all files, continued integration around the Language Server Protocol support, Android targets were added to CMake/Qbs projects, support for Boost libraries' tests, and various other interface updates.
Those wanting to learn more about Qt Creator 4.10 can do so at blog.qt.io.
