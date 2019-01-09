Qt May Soon Be Appearing In More Vehicles With Qt Automotive Suite 5.12
After releasing Qt 5.12 a month ago, The Qt Company is using CES week to announce Qt Automotive Suite 5.12. This is the company's effort for getting their UI toolkit within more vehicles/automobiles for forming next-generation digital cockpits.

Qt Automotive Suite was originally introduced last year and seeks to address design challenges and other complications in creating user-interfaces for use within particularly automobiles. Today's Qt Automotive Suite 5.12 brings a new Intent Management feature for a standardized means of querying services across applications (such as integration with Alexa Auto or Google Assistant), a new simulation system, a "deployment server" to allow for easier system integration within large projects, a new template for the Qt Creator, and other features catered for developing in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms.

More details on the Qt Automotive Suite 5.12 via qt.io.
