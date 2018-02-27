Two years after unveiling Qt Automotive Suite 1.0 for designing digital cockpits for the ever increasing number of screens within cars, The Qt Company has today announced Qt Automotive Suite 2.0.
Qt Automotive Suite 2.0 builds on top of the Qt 5.9 LTS tool-kit release and pulls in support for Qt 3D Studio into the suite. This automobile-focused toolchain also now includes Qt Safe Renderer for the safety critical features of its renderer. There are also other in-vehicle improvements, improved inspection support with GammaRay, an improved reference UI, and much more.
Those wanting to learn more about The Qt Company's Qt Automotive Suite 2.0 can do so at blog.qt.io.
