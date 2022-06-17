Qt 6.4 Beta Released With HTTP Server & 3D Physics Modules

On top of the other Qt announcements today, Qt 6.4 Beta was just released to begin testing on this next half-year update to the Qt6 tool-kit.
New modules with Qt 6.4 include the Qt HTTP Server and Qt Quick 3D Physics as technology preview offerings. The Qt HTTP Server module aims to make it easy to embed an HTTP server within applications with optional TLS support. However, the module documentation does acknowledge though it doesn't have the robustness and security to be used as an Internet-facing web server but rather focused for smaller local/LAN-based web serving needs.
An example Qt 3D Physics visual included as part of the Qt 6.4 documentation.
Qt Quick 3D Physics provides a high-level physics simulation API for interacting with rigid bodies and static meshes. Rounding out things on the module front is a new Qt VNC Server module implementation to provide for remote UI functionality with Qt 6.4. However, the Qt VNC Server module is limited to selected commercial licenses of The Qt Company.
Qt 6.4 Beta also introduces spatial audio support for Qt Multimedia, Qt For WebAssembly has been promoted to stable, and various other improvements.
Qt 6.4 is aiming to release as stable by the end of September. More details on the Qt 6.4 Beta 1 changes via Qt.io.
5 Comments