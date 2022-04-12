Qt 6.3 Released With Improved Wayland Support, Qt Language Server Module

The Qt Company has officially released Qt 6.3 as the newest half-year update to their open-source, cross-platform toolkit.
Qt 6.3 is out as a big spring update to Qt6 and follows their Qt 6.2 LTS from the end of last year. Qt 6.3 includes a new "Qt Language Server" module, a number of new functions in the Qt Core module, Qt Quick has added a MessageDialog that will provide a native dialog message box on supported platforms, "qmltc" as the new QML type compiler, the Qt Wayland Compositor module adds a Qt Shell that supports all windowing system features handled by Qt, Qt Wayland can now support creating custom shell extensions, support for Wayland's Presentation Time protocol, and other new features and improvements.
The new Qt Language Server module with Qt 6.3 implements the Language Server Protocol (LSP) specification and JsonRpc 2.0 protocol for allowing better integration with source code editors / IDEs. The new QML Type Compiler compiles QML object structures into C++ classes while the new QML Script Compiler will compile functions and expressions into C++ code. There is also a new QML Lint for spotting code that may not translate well with the new compilers. The Qt Company expects that this new QML compiler work will result up to 30% speed-ups for the start-up and execution time.
Qt PDF has also made it into Qt 6.3 as the module's first port to Qt6 and now at similar level of Qt 5.15 functionality, language handling improvements, various iOS and Android support improvements, and much more.
See this morning's release announcement for more details on the Qt 6.3 changes.
As for what's next, The Qt Company notes in today's announcement, "Qt 6.3 is a great step towards the next releases, Qt 6.4 and our next LTS release for the Qt 6 series, Qt 6.5. We have some great plans for those releases, that include amongst other things full support for WebAssembly, a QHttpServer, gRPC support, an FFmpeg based cross-platform backend for Qt Multimedia, Qt Speech, Qt Location, and better native Look&Feel on Windows 11 and iOS support."
