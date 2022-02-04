Qt 6.3 Beta Published With Wayland Improvements, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 4 February 2022 at 08:51 AM EST. 2 Comments
QT --
Ahead of the planned release of Qt 6.3.0 next month, The Qt Company today has made available the first Qt 6.3 beta.

Qt 6.3 Beta 1 is the first of at least three planned beta milestones before moving to a release candidate phase in early March. Qt 6.3 has been aiming for a 16 March release but their development milestones have been running behind schedule so it's likely the final release will slip into late March if not early April.

Qt 6.3 includes a new "Qt Language Server" module, a number of new functions in the Qt Core module, Qt Quick has added a MessageDialog that will provide a native dialog message box on supported platforms, "qmltc" as the new QML type compiler, the Qt Wayland Compositor module adds a Qt Shell that supports all windowing system features handled by Qt, Qt Wayland can now support creating custom shell extensions, support for Wayland's Presentation Time protocol, and other new features and improvements.

The new Qt Language Server module with Qt 6.3 implements the Language Server Protocol (LSP) specification and JsonRpc 2.0 protocol for allowing better integration with source code editors / IDEs. The new QML Type Compiler compiles QML object structures into C++ classes while the new QML Script Compiler will compile functions and expressions into C++ code. There is also a new QML Lint for spotting code that may not translate well with the new compilers. The Qt Company expects that this new QML compiler work will result up to 30% speed-ups for the start-up and execution time.

More details on today's Qt 6.3 Beta 1 release over on Qt.io.
2 Comments
Related News
Qt Announces Changes To Simplify Its Commercial Licensing
Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs
Qt 6.3 Alpha Released With New Qt Quick Compiler For Commercial Customers
Qt Creator 6 Released For This C++ Focused IDE, Clangd Now Fully-Supported
Qt 6.2.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes
Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Looks To Drop Its Partner Archive In Favor Of The Snap Store