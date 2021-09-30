Qt 6.2 LTS Released With Qt6 Now Aiming To Be Ready For Widespread Adoption
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 30 September 2021 at 06:38 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Qt 6.2 LTS is out today as the first long-term support release in the Qt6 series and also with all of the major modules now ported over from Qt5 in aiming to make this a suitable point to transition from Qt 5.15 LTS.

Qt 6.2 LTS is a very important step for The Qt Company in being that first long-term support release of the new series and really being the point at which Qt6 will now need to shine for developers and users in being a viable step past Qt 5.15 with near feature parity. The announcement today noted, "almost all our users should be able to migrate their code from Qt 5 over to Qt 6. "

As with Qt 5.15 that proved to be controversial, Qt 6.2 LTS point releases are just intended for The Qt Company's commercial customers.

Among the Qt5 models now ported over for Qt 6.2 include Qt Bluetooth, Qt Multimedia, Qt NFC, Qt Positioning, Qt Quick Dialogs, Qt Remote Objects, Qt Sensors, Qt Serialbus, Qt Serialport, Qt Webchannel, Qt Webengine, Qt Websockets, and Qt Webview. Qt 6.2 also adds support for 3D particles, various hardware accelerated graphics improvements, a major multimedia rewrite, and other improvements as a half-year update to the Qt6 toolkit.

Qt 6.2 platform coverage adds Windows 11 support, macOS on Apple Silicon, webOS support has been improved, restores INTEGRITY and QNX real-time operating system support, and the WebAssembly target is a technology preview.

More details on today's Qt 6.2 LTS release can be found at Qt.io.
