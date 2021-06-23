Qt 6.2 Alpha Released With Many More Modules Ported From Qt5
The Qt Company has announced the debut of Qt 6.2 Alpha as it prepares for its September release with many more modules finally making the transition from Qt5 to Qt6.

Qt 6.2 as the first Qt6 Long-Term Support release is aiming to be quite a worthy successor to Qt 5.15 LTS. But with Qt 6.0 and 6.1 having lacked many Qt5 modules, this was one of the big focuses for this cycle. New modules to Qt 6.2 include Qt Bluetooth, Qt Multimedia, Qt NFC, Qt Positioning, Qt Quick Dialogs, Qt Remote Objects, Qt Sensors, Qt Serialbus, Qt Serialport, Qt Webchannel, Qt Webengine, Qt Websockets, and Qt Webview.

Qt 6.2 also adds support for 3D particles, various hardware accelerated graphics improvements, a major multimedia rewrite and much more.

More details on today's Qt 6.2 Alpha release can be found over at Qt.io.
