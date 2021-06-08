Following last month's release of Qt 6.1, the first point release of this latest Qt6 stable series is now available.
Qt 6.1.1 was issued on Monday with more than 150 bug fixes. This is just the first of at least two more planned point releases until Qt 6.2 LTS is ready for introduction. Qt 6.2 just entered its feature freeze and going through the release dance for planned release at the end of September.
Of the 150+ fixes in Qt 6.1.1, there are several fixes from memory leaks to other issues in Qt base code, CMake build system updates, and a random assortment of other work.
More details on the Qt 6.1.1 release can be found via the Qt blog.
