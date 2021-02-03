Qt 6.0.1 Released With Over 200 Bug Fixes
Following the December release of Qt 6.0, the Qt 6.0.1 toolkit is available today with the first batch of bug fixes to further stabilize the Qt6 code-base.

Qt 6.0.1 doesn't contain any new features or currently missing modules from Qt6 but is solely focused on providing bug fixes. Qt 6.0.1 ships with more than 200 known bug fixes that have been collected over the past nearly two months.

Qt 6.0.1 fixes a variety of both notable and obscure bugs, restores some pre-5.15 Qt5 behavior in select cases, memory leak fixes, and also fixes some license issues around SPIRV-Cross and Glslang, among many other changes.

The brief release announcement for Qt 6.0.1 can be read on Qt.io.

With the Qt 6.1 feature freeze having begun this week already, new feature work is now focused on Qt 6.2. The Qt 6.1 feature release is expected to be out before the end of April.
