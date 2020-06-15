Qt 6.0 Sees Its First Development Snapshot
15 June 2020
Being about six months out from the planned release of Qt 6.0, The Qt Company has issued its first snapshot of this forthcoming tool-kit update.

This first Qt 6.0 snapshot offers a current look at the state of Qt 6 on various supported platforms. These pre-release snapshots are available through The Qt Company's Qt Installer.

In aiming to release Qt 6.0.0 in December, the company is planned for the platform freeze at the end of June, the feature freeze at the end of August, the Qt 6.0 alpha in mid-September, the Qt 6.0 beta in early October, and a Qt 6.0 release candidate in mid-November. If all goes well, Qt 6.0 will be out around the start of December.

The brief details on today's Qt 6.0 Snapshot 1 development release via Qt.io.

Qt 6.0 has been seeing significant work on its graphics architecture (including better embracing the likes of Vulkan), updated C++ build dependencies, various 3D improvements, next-generation QML, tooling enhancements, and other low-level changes while aiming to be an evolutionary improvement over Qt5 and less breakage compared to the Qt4 to Qt5 transition.
