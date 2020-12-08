The Qt Company has officially released Qt 6.0 as the latest major release to this open-source, cross-platform toolkit.
The Qt 6.0 toolkit brings many Quick 3D improvements and other graphics stack changes including more work around Vulkan and other modern graphics APIs, a package manager for extra libraries, next-generation QML support, C++17 support requirements, tooling improvements, host/platform updates, and much more.
Not all of the modules of Qt5 have been ported yet to Qt6 so some features may remain missing until Qt 6.1, 6.2, or later. Among those yet to be ported modules are Qt Multimedia, Qt Bluetooth, and Qt Virtual Keyboard. The Qt Company is transparent in acknowledging that Qt 6.0 isn't as feature complete as the current Qt 5.15 toolkit.
Speaking of later Qt6 releases, Qt 6.1 and 6.2 should come sooner than normally anticipated with trying to shift the bi-annual release cycles to a sort of April and September~October release cadence.
More details on Qt 6.0 via the Qt.io release announcement.
