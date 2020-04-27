The Qt Company has published an initial release schedule for Qt 6.0.
The plan at this point by The Qt Company would be to go into a feature freeze on 31 August, the first alpha release in mid-September, the Qt 6.0 beta in mid-October, a Qt 6.0 release candidate in mid-November, and to see Qt 6.0.0 released on 1 December.
For a while the plan has been known that they want to get Qt 6.0 out the door by the end of 2020 while now this fairly set timeline is in place. Qt5 releases have continued to be quite notorious with multi-week delays each cycle, so we'll see if Qt 6.0.0 and its many big architectural changes lead to Qt 6.0.0 being released on time or if it's like what we see now where it's more likely to come out around Christmas or even early 2021 if release delays persist. In any case, Qt 6.0.0 is looking like it still should be on track for around the end of year 2020.
This initial schedule for Qt6 was published today on the Qt mailing list. This also jives with The Qt Company's own roadmap for 2020 though no further word if they intend to restrict new releases to paying customers for any length of time, etc.
