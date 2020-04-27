Qt 6.0 Gets A Release Date With An Initial Release Schedule Published
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 27 April 2020 at 08:42 AM EDT. 6 Comments
QT --
The Qt Company has published an initial release schedule for Qt 6.0.

The plan at this point by The Qt Company would be to go into a feature freeze on 31 August, the first alpha release in mid-September, the Qt 6.0 beta in mid-October, a Qt 6.0 release candidate in mid-November, and to see Qt 6.0.0 released on 1 December.

For a while the plan has been known that they want to get Qt 6.0 out the door by the end of 2020 while now this fairly set timeline is in place. Qt5 releases have continued to be quite notorious with multi-week delays each cycle, so we'll see if Qt 6.0.0 and its many big architectural changes lead to Qt 6.0.0 being released on time or if it's like what we see now where it's more likely to come out around Christmas or even early 2021 if release delays persist. In any case, Qt 6.0.0 is looking like it still should be on track for around the end of year 2020.

This initial schedule for Qt6 was published today on the Qt mailing list. This also jives with The Qt Company's own roadmap for 2020 though no further word if they intend to restrict new releases to paying customers for any length of time, etc.
6 Comments
Related News
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Qt Developers Discuss Theoretical Clang-Based Tool For Porting Qt5 Code To Qt6
Qt Creator 4.12 Released For Improving Qt/C++ Development
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface