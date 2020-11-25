Qt 6.0 RC1 Takes Flight - Qt 6.0 Should Be Here By Mid-December
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 25 November 2020 at 07:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
QT --
The Qt Company has just announced Qt 6.0 Release Candidate 1 as what should be the second to the last test build ahead of the big Qt 6.0 toolkit release next month.

Qt 6.0 Release Candidate 1 has the latest batch of bug/regression fixes to the Qt6 code-base. The very basic Qt 6.0 RC1 release announcement can be read on the Qt development list.

If all goes well, the second and final Qt 6.0 release candidate will ship next week and then the final release one week later. That target date is penciled in as 8 December, but is of course subject to change as we see quite often with the Qt toolkit releases. Qt 6.0 was originally planned for a November release but at least isn't tracking too far behind schedule for being such a high profile release. In any case it's looking safe that Qt 6.0 will indeed ship before Christmas.

Qt 6.0 brings many Quick 3D improvements and other graphics stack changes including more work around Vulkan and other modern graphics APIs, a package manager for extra libraries, next-generation QML support, tooling improvements, host/platform updates, and much more. A list of all the Qt 6.0 changes can be found via the Qt.io Wiki.
1 Comment
Related News
Qt 5.15.2 Released With Another 176 Bug Fixes
Qt Design Studio 2.0 Beta Released For Quickly + Easily Designing UIs
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Qt 6.0's Shiny New Features For Qt Quick 3D
Qt Developers Discuss What To Do With All Their "P1" Priority Bugs
Qt 6 To Ship With Package Manager For Extra Libraries
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative