The Qt Company has just announced Qt 6.0 Release Candidate 1 as what should be the second to the last test build ahead of the big Qt 6.0 toolkit release next month.
Qt 6.0 Release Candidate 1 has the latest batch of bug/regression fixes to the Qt6 code-base. The very basic Qt 6.0 RC1 release announcement can be read on the Qt development list.
If all goes well, the second and final Qt 6.0 release candidate will ship next week and then the final release one week later. That target date is penciled in as 8 December, but is of course subject to change as we see quite often with the Qt toolkit releases. Qt 6.0 was originally planned for a November release but at least isn't tracking too far behind schedule for being such a high profile release. In any case it's looking safe that Qt 6.0 will indeed ship before Christmas.
Qt 6.0 brings many Quick 3D improvements and other graphics stack changes including more work around Vulkan and other modern graphics APIs, a package manager for extra libraries, next-generation QML support, tooling improvements, host/platform updates, and much more. A list of all the Qt 6.0 changes can be found via the Qt.io Wiki.
