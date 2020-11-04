One of the areas of the Qt 6.0 toolkit with the greatest number of improvements is on the Qt Quick 3D front.
Qt Quick 3D supports a wide range of new features and improvements for this toolkit component that provides a high-level 3D API for user interfaces as well as a growing number of other possible 3D use-cases. Some of the Qt Quick 3D improvements to find in Qt 6.0 include:
- Qt Quick 3D supports rendering to OpenGL 3.x, OpenGL ES 2.x, Vulkan, Direct3D 11, and Apple Metal.
- Better support for integrating 2D content within 3D scenes.
- Better support for assets in the glTF2 transmission format.
- Re-designed support for custom materials and post-processing effects.
- Big rendering improvements to offer greater fidelity.
- Nearest neighbor filtering support as well as mipmap support and mipmap filtering.
- A new shader generation tool to support offline shader baking.
- Better resource management.
- Dynamic geometric and dynamic textures support.
Andy Nichols of The Qt Company has outlined many of the Qt Quick 3D improvements over on the Qt.io blog.
If all goes well, Qt 6.0 will be released in December.
