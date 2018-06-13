Qt 6.0 Might Be Coming After Qt 5.14, Could Depend Upon C++17
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 June 2018 at 10:46 AM EDT. 4 Comments
QT --
Since last year there has been more talk and early planning around the eventual Qt 6.0 milestone. It's looking now like Qt 6.0 might happen after Qt 5.14, or likely in 2020.

Last year there were developer discussions about starting Qt6 work after Qt 5.11, which was released at the end of May. Previous discussions of Qt6 have entailed QIODevice support, a Qt Quick scene graph, improved accessibility, and a Vulkan back-end for Qt Quick.

Taking place this week was the 2018 Qt Contributors' Summit where Qt6 discussions again took place. The latest is that the Qt 6.0 release will still be "several releases out, maybe after Qt 5.14." If sticking to six month releases and Qt 5.12 already scheduled for release in November, and then Qt 5.13/5.14 next year, that would position the Qt 6.0 release to happen in 2020.

One of the Qt6 items discussed at this week's summit was over the C++ version and it appears C++17 will make the most sense for Qt6 with C++20 being perhaps too aggressive.

Other possible Qt 6 features being discussed are reduced memory consumption, increased performance, keeping APIs as easy to use as possible, and backwards source compatibility as much as possible. Maintaining as much source compatibility as possible with Qt 5.12+ will be of big benefit to the prompt adoption of Qt 6.0.

A brief recap of this week's Qt Contributors' Summit 2018 can be found on qt.io.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt For Python 5.11 Released As The First Official Build
Qt 5.9.6 + Qt Creator 4.6.2 Released
Qt Creator 4.7 Enters Beta, Uses Clang Code Model By Default
Qt 5.12 To Support Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
The Many Wayland Improvements In Qt 5.11
LXQt 0.13 Released With More Improvements For This Lightweight Qt Desktop
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29