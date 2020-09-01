The Qt Company has announced the feature freeze for the big Qt 6.0 toolkit milestone.
No more feature work is happening for Qt 6.0 in order to make this month's planned Qt 6.0 Alpha release followed by beta releases in October, the Qt 6.0 release candidate in November, and ideally releasing Qt 6.0.0 in December.
Qt 6.0 has a lot of work on its graphics stack, continued Wayland improvements, big improvements for QML, improved C++ APIs, better Python bindings, and more -- The Qt Company will begin organizing feature blog posts and more comprehensive release notes as the 6.0.0 milestone closes in.
The Qt Company has officially confirmed the Qt 6.0 supported modules while acknowledging the removal of the likes of Qt Script. Meanwhile modules like Qt Multimedia, Qt Bluetooth, and Qt Virtual Keyboard won't return until later Qt 6.x releases.
Following Qt 6.0, The Qt Company is planning Qt 6.1 and then the 6.2 LTS release in 2021.
More details on today's Qt 6.0 feature freeze via Qt.io.
