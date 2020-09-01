Qt 6.0 Now Under Feature Freeze
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 1 September 2020 at 07:14 AM EDT. 6 Comments
QT --
The Qt Company has announced the feature freeze for the big Qt 6.0 toolkit milestone.

No more feature work is happening for Qt 6.0 in order to make this month's planned Qt 6.0 Alpha release followed by beta releases in October, the Qt 6.0 release candidate in November, and ideally releasing Qt 6.0.0 in December.

Qt 6.0 has a lot of work on its graphics stack, continued Wayland improvements, big improvements for QML, improved C++ APIs, better Python bindings, and more -- The Qt Company will begin organizing feature blog posts and more comprehensive release notes as the 6.0.0 milestone closes in.

The Qt Company has officially confirmed the Qt 6.0 supported modules while acknowledging the removal of the likes of Qt Script. Meanwhile modules like Qt Multimedia, Qt Bluetooth, and Qt Virtual Keyboard won't return until later Qt 6.x releases.

Following Qt 6.0, The Qt Company is planning Qt 6.1 and then the 6.2 LTS release in 2021.

More details on today's Qt 6.0 feature freeze via Qt.io.
6 Comments
Related News
Qt Creator 4.13 Release Brings Initial Meson Support, Updates C++ Code Model
Qt Creator 4.13 RC Released With Initial Meson Integration, Updated C++ Code Model
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
Qt 6.0 Sees Its First Development Snapshot
KDAB Releases Qt 3D + glTF 2.0 Powered Kuesa 3D 1.2
Qt Updates Its Online Installer To Clarify Open-Source Obligations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support